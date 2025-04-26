Esha Deol on Slapping Amrita Rao During ‘Pyare Mohan’ Shoot: ‘Don’t Regret it’

In 2005, during the filming of Pyare Mohan, an unexpected clash unfolded between actresses Esha Deol and Amrita Rao. At the time, both were prominent names in the film industry. The movie, which also featured Vivek Oberoi and Fardeen Khan, became known not only for its cast but also for the controversy surrounding it.

According to reports from that period, tensions escalated between the two actresses during the shoot, culminating in Esha Deol slapping Amrita Rao on set. Reflecting on the event in an old interview, Esha explained that Amrita had allegedly used abusive language towards her in the presence of the director Indra Kumar and key members of the crew. Esha expressed that she considered such conduct inappropriate and disrespectful.

Esha stated that in the heat of the moment, she responded physically to defend her self-respect. She made it clear that she did not feel remorseful about her action, as she believed it was necessary to assert her dignity at that time. Later, Esha shared that Amrita acknowledged her mistake and apologised for her behaviour. The two reportedly moved past the altercation, with Esha indicating that there were no lingering issues between them after the incident.

During the same interview, Esha emphasized that reacting physically was not in her character unless provoked severely. She mentioned coming from a disciplined and respectful upbringing, suggesting that her actions were an exception driven by the circumstances.

At the time of the incident, Esha Deol was experiencing considerable success, following her roles in popular films like Dhoom, Kaal, and Dus. Meanwhile, Amrita Rao was also a well-established actress, known for her performances in films such as Ishq Vishk and Main Hoon Na.

The Pyare Mohan shooting episode remains one of the more talked-about controversies from that era. While both actresses continued their careers afterward, the incident offered a glimpse into the pressures and occasional tensions faced by actors behind the scenes. Over time, the matter faded from public memory as both stars focused on their professional journeys.

Today, the confrontation is seen as a footnote in both actresses’ careers, serving as a reminder of the challenges of maintaining composure in a high-pressure working environment like the film industry.