“Prerna’s films have always had a good storyline,” Esha Deol On Working With Prerna Arora

Esha Deol has been in the news for her recent separation from her husband. She is hardly sitting at home, moping over her past. The actress is all set to do another film.

Esha says, “ The producer Prerna Arora and I have been in talks for another project which is under wraps will announce soon , so that’s when she offered me this film and I took the narration from the director(Suresh Krisshna) and I felt it was a beautiful story to do .Prerna’s films have always had a good storyline and similar is this . Also Telugu cinema is exploding now and it’s the right time . This I feel is a good opportunity to explore and make my debut into Telugu cinema.”

Though Esha has done a film in Tamil which is her mother tongue, there is no trepidation about tackling Telugu. “ I’ll manage well . I’m a South Indian at heart.”

She looks back at her twentyfour year career with joy. “They were my wonder years full of zest innocence and everything a girl in her 20’s would experience. No regrets. I’m satisfied. With all I did back then.I was always passionate about my work. I gave a hundred percent to everything I did work wise and then love just happened.

A lot has changed over the years in the industry and in Esha’s life. She is now a mother of two. How does she intend to balance her life as a mother and an actor? “We just experience it . It’s literally passion vs passion . Both these worlds, my life revolves around. But honestly family support that’s what helps. Everything is part of being in this profession and these times it’s the one -point target for many . But that’s not my focus. My vision is very clear! I’m born to the most admired lovely parents. Blessed.There is interesting work happening. Just the way I like it . Quality over quantity.Whatever has been has been for the best.”