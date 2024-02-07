Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani end marriage after 11 years

Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have decided to end their marital journey after 11 years of togetherness. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, released a joint statement on Tuesday disclosing their mutual and amicable decision to separate. Expressing their commitment to prioritizing the well-being of their two children, the couple affirmed their dedication to co-parenting.

Their statement, provided to Delhi Times, read: “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

The news of Esha and Bharat’s split had been circulating for a while, with speculations gaining traction notably after Bharat’s absence from family gatherings, including Esha’s birthday celebration and his mother-in-law, Hema Malini’s, birthday party last year. Esha Deol, known for her roles in various Bollywood films, married Bharat Takhtani, a businessman, in a grand ceremony in 2012. Their union brought forth two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, aged six and four respectively.

Also Read: Bringing a treat on Valentine’s Day, here comes a perfect romantic melody’Bekaar Dil’ from Viacom18 Studios’s ‘Fighter!

Also Read: European countries’ consulates are keen to watch the special screening of Dunki! Eager to have a conversation with the director Rajkumar Hirani!