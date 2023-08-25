Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins 69th National Film Award for Ek Duaa

The winner list of the 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday. It saw a lot of Hindi films winning big in the feature film category. Esha Deol starrer short film Ek Duaa directed by renowned filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee also got honoured at this year’s edition.

The short film Ek Duaa was released in 2021 and featured Esha in the lead. She not only acted in the film, but it also marked her first film as a producer. Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee shared his excitement of winning a National Award in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com. He said, “We won 69th National Film Award for Ek Duaa and it’s a dream come true moment for me. Ek Duaa is a film which will always remain close to my heart for many reasons. I am overwhelmed that esteemed jury members of the 69th National Film Awards have bestowed “Special Mention” to our film. Directing this film was an extremely overwhelming experience for me as it touched upon one of the most important and sensitive topics in our nation, of female foeticide. And to get national recognition as a director for a film like this encourages me to touch upon subjects which are close to my heart as a filmmaker. My creativity is an extension of my own thoughts and stories, which I want to share as a director. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without my lead actor Esha Deol, who also produced the film under her banner. Ek Duaa will always remain special to me for many reasons, and the 69th National Film Award will definitely be the cherry on the cake.”

Esha also took to Instagram and shared a post on her big win: “Over the moon as my film EK DUAA has won at the 69th NATIONAL AWARDS . As a producer & actor in this film to get this recognition in the non feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide ,save the girl child & for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming. I want to thank everyone & specially my fans for their love support prayers & duaas . Congratulations to the entire team of Ek Duaa & specially my director Ramkamal Mukerjee for making this film together with me .

Much love & gratitude

Esha Deol 🙏🏼♥️🧿♥️”

We congratulate Ram and Esha for their big win.