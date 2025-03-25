Full Winner List: TRENDS Presents IWMBuzz.com’s Bengal’s Most Stylish Season 2

Let’s check out the full list of winners of TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards Season 2. Bengal’s Most Stylish is presented by TRENDS, powered by GREENPLY and ZEE 24 Ghanta, in association with Polycrol, with 92.7 BIG FM as the radio partner, Ei Samay as the print partner, Advise as the branding partner, and White Apple and Deacalogue as support partners.

The much-anticipated TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards Season 2 took place in grand style on March 23, 2025, at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. Building on the immense success of its debut edition, the awards once again celebrated the finest trendsetters and style icons of Bengal, recognizing those who redefine fashion and elegance.

An initiative by IWMBuzz Live, the event brought together some of the biggest names in Bengali entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle.

Here’s the Full Winner List of Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards 2025

Stylish Icon Of The Year

Mimi Chakraborty

TRENDS Stylish Breakthrough Star (Female)

Nussrat Jahan

Stylish Breakthrough Star (Male)

Soham Chakraborty

Stylish Director Of The Year

Raj Chakrabarty

Hunk Of The Year

Yash Daasguptaa

TRENDS Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Male)

Vikram Chatterjee

TRENDS Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Female)

Monami Ghosh

GREENPLY Power Couple Of The Year

Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen

Stylish Personality Of The Year (Male)

Abir Chatterjee

Stylish Personality Of The Year (Female)

Koushani Mukherjee

92.7 BIG FM Stylish Music Personality

Babul Supriyo

Fashion Fresh Face Of The Year

Prantika Das

Fashion Trendsetter Of The Year

Susmita Chatterjee

Most Stylish Television Star (Male)

Saheb Bhattacharya

Most Stylish Television Star (Female)

Susmita Dey

Fashion Hotstepper (Male)

Bonny Sengupta

Fashion Hotstepper (Female)

Paayel Sarkar

Most Stylish Influencer (Male)

Niranjan Mondal (Laughter Sane)

Most Stylish Influencer (Female)

Payal Tosyan

Rising Stylish Personality

Paean Sarkar

Rising Style Icon

Lahoma Bhattacharya

Designer Of The Year

Abhisek Roy

Dynamic Director Of The Year

Kaushik Ganguly

Stylish Glam Star

Gargee RoyChowdhury

Most Stylish Anchor

Pew Roy

Fashion Sensation Of The Year

Ritabhari Chakraborty

Pathbreaking Director Of The Year

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Timeless Fashion Icon

Roopa Ganguly

GREENPLY Pride Of Bengal

Rituparna Sengupta

Pathbreaking Fashionista

Sauraseni Maitra

Fashion Fitness Star

Anindya Chatterjee

The night was a spectacular celebration of style, with winners setting new fashion benchmarks and leaving an unforgettable impact on Bengal’s style landscape. As Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards continues to grow, we look forward to another season of recognizing and honoring those who define elegance and fashion in the region.

