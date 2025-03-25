Let’s check out the full list of winners of TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards Season 2. Bengal’s Most Stylish is presented by TRENDS, powered by GREENPLY and ZEE 24 Ghanta, in association with Polycrol, with 92.7 BIG FM as the radio partner, Ei Samay as the print partner, Advise as the branding partner, and White Apple and Deacalogue as support partners.
The much-anticipated TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards Season 2 took place in grand style on March 23, 2025, at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. Building on the immense success of its debut edition, the awards once again celebrated the finest trendsetters and style icons of Bengal, recognizing those who redefine fashion and elegance.
An initiative by IWMBuzz Live, the event brought together some of the biggest names in Bengali entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle.
Here’s the Full Winner List of Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards 2025
Stylish Icon Of The Year
TRENDS Stylish Breakthrough Star (Female)
Stylish Breakthrough Star (Male)
Stylish Director Of The Year
Hunk Of The Year
Yash Daasguptaa
TRENDS Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Male)
TRENDS Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Female)
GREENPLY Power Couple Of The Year
Stylish Personality Of The Year (Male)
Stylish Personality Of The Year (Female)
92.7 BIG FM Stylish Music Personality
Fashion Fresh Face Of The Year
Prantika Das
Fashion Trendsetter Of The Year
Susmita Chatterjee
Most Stylish Television Star (Male)
Most Stylish Television Star (Female)
Susmita Dey
Fashion Hotstepper (Male)
Bonny Sengupta
Fashion Hotstepper (Female)
Paayel Sarkar
Most Stylish Influencer (Male)
Niranjan Mondal (Laughter Sane)
Most Stylish Influencer (Female)
Payal Tosyan
Rising Stylish Personality
Paean Sarkar
Rising Style Icon
Lahoma Bhattacharya
Designer Of The Year
Abhisek Roy
Dynamic Director Of The Year
Stylish Glam Star
Gargee RoyChowdhury
Most Stylish Anchor
Pew Roy
Fashion Sensation Of The Year
Pathbreaking Director Of The Year
Timeless Fashion Icon
GREENPLY Pride Of Bengal
Pathbreaking Fashionista
Sauraseni Maitra
Fashion Fitness Star
Anindya Chatterjee
The night was a spectacular celebration of style, with winners setting new fashion benchmarks and leaving an unforgettable impact on Bengal’s style landscape. As Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards continues to grow, we look forward to another season of recognizing and honoring those who define elegance and fashion in the region.
TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards Season 2, powered by GREENPLY and ZEE 24 Ghanta, in association with Polycrol, with 92.7 BIG FM as the radio partner, Ei Samay as the print partner, Advise as the branding partner, and White Apple and Deacalogue as support partners.
An initiative by IWMBuzz.com.