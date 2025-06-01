Vote Now: Most Popular Youth Drama Show – Dil Dosti Dilemma, Family Aaj Kal, Mismatched S3, Call Me Bae, Kota Factory S3

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Youth Drama Show category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Dil Dosti Dilemma Starring Anushka Sen as the lead, this is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra. It is based on the book Asmara's Summer by Andaleeb Wajid, which chronicles the story of a young girl who is sent to her grandparents' home as a punishment. She lies to her friends that she has gone on vacation in Canada and deals with the struggles at her grandparent's house, becoming a better version of herself.

Family Aaj Kal Directed by Parikshit Joshi and produced by Anushka Shah under Civic Studios, it stars Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh, and Masood Akhtar. It is a comedy-drama featuring the story of an open-minded family who questions their values when their daughter chooses a career path that no one has tried.

Mismatched S3 Starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, and Vidya Malvade in the key roles, the third season continues to show the love story of a romantic boy named Rishi and a smart gamer and passionate girl named Dimple. It is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

Call Me Bae Featuring Ananya Panday as the lead, it is a comedy-drama directed by Colin D'Cunha and produced under Dharmatic Entertainment. The show chronicles the story of a rich girl who later becomes poor and deals with the ups and downs of life. And eventually, she finds herself best at the newsroom, breaking exclusive news.