DishTV Watcho Teams Up with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025 to Celebrate India’s OTT and Creator Economy Boom

In a dynamic move that celebrates the best of India’s digital entertainment landscape, DishTV Watcho has partnered with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards as the Presenting Partner for its much-anticipated Season 7. Scheduled for 19th June in Mumbai, this collaboration highlights Watcho’s ongoing focus on supporting creators and enhancing the digital viewing experience for audiences across the country.

DishTV Watcho is a 360-degree content powerhouse- a destination for all streaming content. All popular web series, movies, international content and award-winning originals in one place, it brings together over 24 popular OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, and more. With over 10 million paid subscriptions, Watcho continues to grow and offer more choices. Recently, unveiled “FLIQS”— a new content segment within its Watcho app — aimed at expanding content distribution and offering monetization opportunities to both Indian and global creators. Watcho empowers professional content creators to showcase their work to a vast Indian audience while retaining full control over their intellectual property. The platform provides a curated, OTT-like environment for exclusive, original, award-winning, and premium digital content, spanning regional and international languages — including films, web series, and snackable short-form content.

The IWMBuzz Digital Awards have evolved into one of the most prestigious platforms celebrating talent across OTT, television, and social media. With Watcho coming on board as Presenting Partner, this edition is poised to scale new heights—bringing together a dynamic mix of creators, storytellers, and influencers for an evening of recognition and celebration. Given Watcho’s rapidly expanding presence in the OTT and original content space, the collaboration is both natural and strategic.

“Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, Dish TV India, said, “At Watcho, we’ve always believed in creating space for stories that are unique, voices that are fresh, and creators who are passionate about their craft. That’s exactly what this platform represents — a celebration of the diversity and talent that defines today’s digital content ecosystem. Whether it’s original series, short-format storytelling, or regional and global content like Korean dramas, our goal has always been to bring something relevant and refreshing to audiences. Presenting IWMBuzz Digital Awards is a perfect extension of that vision. It’s not just about recognition—it’s about nurturing a creative community that’s growing stronger each year. We’re excited to be a part of this journey and hope it inspires creators to keep experimenting, pushing boundaries, and telling stories that truly connect.”

Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of IWMBuzz, added, “It’s been a pleasure working closely with Watcho. It embodies innovation and is truly driving change in the OTT space. As one of the fastest-growing digital entertainment platforms in India, Watcho brings incredible synergy to the Digital Awards. With Season 7, we’re confident the celebration is only going to get bigger and better.”

As Watcho continues to champion bold storytelling and emerging talent, this collaboration marks yet another milestone in shaping the future of digital entertainment in India.