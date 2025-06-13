Exclusive: Shruti Bhist On Noyontara, Character, Speciality And More

Well-known Indian television actress Shruti Bhist is once again in the news among the audience with her new show “Noyontara”. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Shruti shared many things about her new character and this journey.

When Shruti was asked if this character is very different from her previous characters, she said, “I was feeling very lucky and very happy when I got to know that I was going to be a part of this project. I had just finished my previous show and I got this. I am very grateful to the Colors team for considering me worthy of this role. I was both shocked and very happy to be Noyontara.”

When asked if it was always a yes for her to decide to do this show or did she ever had any second thoughts?

On this, Shruti clearly said, “Always yes. Because I liked its story very much. In the beginning, when I was told about the story, the script was not fully ready, but I was ready then itself.”

Expressing her opinion on the long waiting period of the show, Shruti said, “My mother says that you should not take up four tasks at once, do one task at a time, only then will the result be good. And today the same result is in front of us.”

Talking about her character Noyontara, Shruti said, “Noyontara is a very simple and positive girl. I think that maybe someone can be so positive in real life too. Nayantara makes even those people positive who are negative. She always talks positively and gives good answers.”

When asked what was special about Shruti, she laughed and said, “I want to see ghosts. I jokingly say that I want to see ghosts but good ones, which do not scare me at night.”

Shruti Bhist started her career at an early age. She played the role of Ira in ‘Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi’. In the year 2011, she appeared as Indu in the TV serial ‘Hitler Didi’. Apart from this, she also gained a lot of popularity with the character of Saloni in SAB TV’s famous show ‘Baalveer’. She has also appeared in the role of Mahima in the web series ‘The Family Man’. From 2025 till now, Shruti Noyontara has been winning the hearts of the audience with her role in the show.

Stay tuned for more details only on IWMBuzz.com.