Noyontara Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Noyontara’s scary gruhapravesh; faints in Surjo’s arms

Noyontara, the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Noyontara (Shruti Bhist) not being accepted by Surjo (Arjun Chakraborty) after she forcibly got him put sindoor on her hairline. As for Surjo, he assumed Noyontara to be faking about her supernatural power of talking to ghosts. He did not take her home but was afraid of the decision his mother Lolita would take upon her return. As we wrote earlier, Lolita (Narayani Shastri), who is actually Surjo’s mother, is dead, but the family is not aware of her death, as Lata, Lolita’s twin sister has taken his mother’s place as the mother in the house. Noyon was not able to understand the complexity of the situation when Surjo called her act a lie, as his mother was alive.

The upcoming episode will see Lata forcing Surjo to accept Noyontara as his wife and bring her home. Noyon will be seen making her gruhapravesh in the house, amid grand arrangements made by Lolita. However, entry into Pari Mahal will be a scary experience for Noyontara. She will see many ghost ladies inside the house. When she will take her first steps inside the house after keeping her legs on alta, the colours of red will turn into black. All around, including Noyon will be shocked. Noyon will encounter many such crazy and intriguing happenings during the gruhapravesh which will leave her shaken. Ultimately, she will faint into Surjo’s arms.

What will happen next?

Noyontara, a one-of-a-kind supernatural thriller that promises to deliver mystery, drama, and unexpected twists. Noyontara, a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer has always lived on the fringes, ridiculed for her rare gift. Her life takes a drastic turn when she marries Dr. Surjo, a man of science and reason, still wallowing in guilt over his tragic past. The show has Shruti Bhist playing the titular role, while Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty plays the male lead of Dr Surjo. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.