Noyontara Upcoming Twist: Noyontara’s race against time to prove Surjo’s innocence; Will the truth come out?

Noyontara the Colors’ supernatural presentation produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Noyontara (Shruti Bhist) getting one chance to meet Surjo (Arjun Chakraborty) and explain to him about the threat to his life. Surjo too promised to marry the girl if she was successful in exhibiting her supernatural powers. However, when they met, Surjo was shocked to see that Noyon was the same girl chosen for the alliance. After being pressurized, Surjo asked Noyon to show her powers. However, Noyon told the family that she had given back her powers to which Surjo laughed. When they were about to go back, Noyon realized that she had not lost her powers when Shaoli demanded Noyon to kill Surjo and send him to her. Noyon was sandwiched between the pleas of Shaoli and Lolita. While Lolita hinted at Noyon marrying Surjo to shield him, Shaoli insisted that Noyon kill Surjo.

Amidst this battle, Noyon believed the mother’s pleas more and forced Surjo to put sindoor on her hairline. However, Surjo was shocked at Noyon’s act and was confident that she was a fraudster, only wanting to enter Pari Mahal.

The upcoming episode will see Noyontara left stranded with Surjo and his family not accepting her. However, she will want to go to Pari Mahal once to see for herself what is happening in the house. Meanwhile, Shaoli and Noyon will have an argument where Noyon will seek a time of seven days from Shaoli, during which she will prove Surjo’s innocence in her death, and will expose the real culprit. But the big question before Noyon will be to enter Pari Mahal to find out the secrets.

What will happen next?

Noyontara, a one-of-a-kind supernatural thriller that promises to deliver mystery, drama, and unexpected twists. Noyontara, a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer has always lived on the fringes, ridiculed for her rare gift. Her life takes a drastic turn when she marries Dr. Surjo, a man of science and reason, still wallowing in guilt over his tragic past. The show has Shruti Bhist playing the titular role, while Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty plays the male lead of Dr Surjo. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.