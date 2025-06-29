Noyontara Cast Shruti Bhist As Noyontara And Arjun Chakrabarty As Surjo: Check Show Time And More Updates

The new show Noyontara on Colors TV is winning hearts. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, this show is a supernatural series that treats the viewers with something new. As the show was released recently, we have gathered full details and updates about the show for you.

Main Cast

Noyontara casts actress Shruti Bhist as the female lead, Noyontara, and Arjun Chakrabarty as the male lead, Surjo Sengupta. The duo are paired for the first time. The show is being loved by the viewers.

Full Cast

Apart from Shruti and Arjun, the show also casts Narayani Shastri in the main cast.

Show Start Date And Air Time

Noyontara launched on television on 9 June 2025, and within a month, it has become the audience’s favorite. The show replaced Ram Bhavan, taking the 8:30 PM prime time slot.

Summary

Noyontara is a supernatural show, but it differs from others. It is not about a Naagin, Chudail, or Bhoot but a girl who can talk to ghosts. The show chronicles the story of Noyontara, a ghost whisperer who is forced to marry Dr Surjo Sengupta, a doctor who deals with a tragic past. Noyontara and Surjo’s contrasting personalities and lives add more drama, and it is undoubtedly building anticipation.

The show is already winning hearts with something new and the unexpected twists and turns.