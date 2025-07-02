Noyontara Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Pari Mahal’s biggest enemy revealed; Will Noyontara get to the truth?

Noyontara the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging and gripping drama with Noyontara (Shruti Bhist) taking up the responsibility of protecting the life of Surjo (Arjun Chakraborty) from Shaoli. In her urge to keep Surjo away from Shaoli, she forced Surjo to fill her hairline with sindoor. However, Surjo refused to accept this as a marriage and did not take her along. Noyon is desperate to get into Pari Mahal in order to save Surjo’s life. Amidst this, Noyon is shocked to know that Surjo’s mother is actually alive when she sees Lolita’s ghost. Noyon is confused and wonders what the mystery behind this is.

We wrote about Noyon getting into a condition with Shaoli to prove Surjo’s innocence in her death, in seven days. However, for that to happen, Noyon needs to enter Pari Mahal and dig out the truth.

The upcoming episode will be a shocker when Noyon will see Lolita alive and standing before her with her family in the house. Yes as we know, Narayani Shastri will play a double role in the show.

And to the mystery around Lolita’s existence, we tell you that the real Lolita is dead long back, but the pity is that her family does not know about it. They are given to understand that Lolita is with them, alive and in a good state.

So, who is the lady posing to be Lolita? Well, the mystery will unfold slowly that she is none other than Lolita’s sister who has evil intentions of taking over the treasure of Pari Mahal.

OMG!!

Will Noyontara get to this truth?

Noyontara, a one-of-a-kind supernatural thriller that promises to deliver mystery, drama, and unexpected twists. Noyontara, a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer has always lived on the fringes, ridiculed for her rare gift. Her life takes a drastic turn when she marries Dr. Surjo, a man of science and reason, still wallowing in guilt over his tragic past. The show has Shruti Bhist playing the titular role, while Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty plays the male lead of Dr Surjo. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.