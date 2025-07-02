Mrigaya Bengali Box Office Report: Slow Start Despite Gripping Thriller Plot

Released on 27 June 2025, the Bengali film ‘Mrigaya: The Hunt’ is a neo-noir buddy cop action thriller, in which four police officers set out on a mission to catch the mastermind behind the murder of a Sonagachi sex worker. Despite the presence of well-known actors like Ritwick Chakraborty, Vikram Chatterjee, Anirban Chakrabarti, Priyanka Sarkar and the story based on a real-life incident, the film has not had any special benefit at the box office.

‘Mrigaya’ started with 0.02 crore on the first day of its release that is Day 1. There was a slight increase of 0.04 crore on the second day and 0.06 crore on the third day, but on the fourth day there was a decline again and the film earned 0.02 crore. On Day 5 also the earnings also remained 0.02 crore, which clearly shows that the film did not get any special support from word of mouth or audience.

The total net collection so far has been only 0.16 crore, which shows that the film is getting a ‘Below Average’ response at the box office. Although the film’s cinematography and performances are being praised, ‘Mrigaya’ has currently failed to draw audiences to theatres due to the depth of content and lack of marketing.

If the film does not get any major positive trend in the coming week, then this film may soon be removed from the theaters.

