Mrigaya Box Office Update: Neo-Noir Thriller Struggles at Bengali Box Office Despite Strong Cast

The much-awaited Bengali film of 2025 Mrigaya: The Hunt hit the theatres on June 27. But looking at the collection of the first six days, it can be said that the film did not get the response from the audience as expected. Starring strong actors like Ritwick Chakraborty, Vikram Chatterjee, Sourav Das and Priyanka Sarkar, the film has so far earned only 0.18 crore.

The film registered an opening collection of 0.02 crore on the first day. On the second day, it reached 0.04 crore and on the third day 0.06 crore, which shows weekend growth. However, from the fourth day to the sixth day, the film earned only 0.02-0.02 crore, taking the total net collection of the film’s 6-day collection to 0.18 crore.

Mrigaya is a Bengali-language neo-noir buddy cop action thriller directed by Abhirup Ghosh. The film is inspired by a true incident that took place in 2022 and revolves around a team of four police officers who are on a mission to catch the mastermind of the murder of a prostitute in the Sonagachi area.

The film’s cinematography is done by Subhadeep Naskar and the music is given by Rana Mazumder and Nirupam Dutta. It is produced by Tenth Dimension Entertainment and distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

Overall, Mrigaya has had a very slow start. Now it remains to be seen whether the film can gain any momentum in its second week or will wait for the release on the OTT platform.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.