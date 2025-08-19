Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Total Earns 206.50 Crores

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s film Coolie performed well at the box office in the first four days of its release and earned a total of 194.25 crores. However, on Monday, August 18th, the fifth day, the film suffered a major drop at the box office.

On the first day, on the occasion of Independence Day, the film earned a brilliant 65 crores. After this, the film did a business of 45.50 crores on Friday, 48.75 crores on Saturday, and 35.25 crores on Sunday. But on Monday, there was a huge drop in viewers, and the film could earn only 12 crores. In this way, the total net collection of the film in five days became 206.50 crores, while the gross domestic collection has reached 243.67 crores.

The star cast of the film Coolie is very strong. Along with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram are seen in important roles. Apart from this, the audience also gets to see special cameos of Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. The joining of such big actors further increases the grandeur of the film.

This 170-minute film tells the story of a former coolie union leader who gets involved in investigating his friend’s mysterious death. In this journey, he has to face a dangerous crime syndicate. The film’s script strikes the right balance of action, emotion, and drama, keeping the audience glued to the screen.

The film’s performance remained very strong till the opening weekend, and it achieved the title of the second biggest opening weekend film of Rajinikanth’s career.

However, the film’s collection fell by 66 percent on Monday, a matter of concern for the makers and trade experts. Despite this, the film is expected to benefit from the upcoming holidays and weekends, and it can set even more records.

