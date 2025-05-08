Bollywood News: Deepika Padukone’s Complicated Pregnancy, Esha Deol’s Divorce, Aamir Khan Blames Bollywood for Box Office Flops

Deepika Padukone has spoken openly about pregnancy and the journey of becoming a mother

In an interview, Deepika Padukone shared a heartfelt story about her pregnancy and experience of becoming a mother. She says that it was not easy at all, but it was very special.

Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter ‘Dua’ was born in September 2024, but Deepika says it feels like ‘it was just yesterday.’ Deepika said, ‘The eight-nine months of pregnancy and the time of delivery were very difficult.’

Deepika also said that she has always been in the limelight, and now, after becoming a mother, she wants her daughter to live a simple and happy childhood without any pressure and expectations, just like Deepika lived.

She also said that she and Ranveer finalised the name ‘Dua’ for their daughter in November. Deepika says, ‘We wanted to hold our daughter in our arms first, give her some time in this new world, feel her personality a little. The name ‘Dua’ means a lot to us.’

Even after divorce, they are fulfilling the duties of parents – Esha Deol told how she is raising her daughters

Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani announced their divorce in 2024. Both of them said in a statement, ‘We have decided to separate by mutual consent. During this transition, the well-being and well-being of both our children will be our biggest priority. Please respect our privacy.’

Esha and Bharat got married in 2012, and now they have two daughters. In a recent interview with Mamarazzi, Esha said that even after divorce, she and Bharat are doing co-parenting together.

When Esha was asked how difficult it is to be a single mother, she clearly said, ‘I do not consider myself a single mother, because I do not behave in that way, and neither do I let the other person do so. Roles change due to some reasons in life, but when there are children, both should mature and handle the relationship with a new kind of understanding, so that the upbringing of the children is not affected. This is what Bharat and I do.

Esha ​​also told how she balances her work and the responsibilities of being a mother. She said, ‘Mothers should know the art of time management, because if the schedule gets spoiled, then guilt and confusion arise. I make a plan for every month in advance, so that I can spend time with my daughters.’

Esha said that even if she has to shoot for 10-12 hours on a particular day, she tries to spend at least 4 hours with her daughters. And when she has a day off, she spends the whole day with her children doing what she enjoys, so that they feel that their mother has given them her full time.

‘I meet fewer friends, I have also reduced going out, because I have to maintain a balance, and this is the best way.’

‘Hamari Business Strategy Hi Ulti Hai’ Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Hindi Films Are Lagging Behind South Cinema

In an interview with ABP News, Aamir Khan openly explained why South films are dominating these days and why Hindi cinema is lagging.

‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame Aamir said, ‘First of all, we have to make good films. The directors, writers and producers of the Hindi film industry need to learn a lot. Also, our business model is a bit strange. We call people to the theatre, and when they don’t come, we quickly put the film on OTT. This has caused a lot of loss to our films.’

Aamir also said that during COVID-19, when most films started releasing directly on OTT, the audience also got used to watching films at home.

‘According to me, there should be a gap of at least 6 months between theatre and OTT release,’ Aamir said.

However, Aamir clarified that he has no complaint with OTT; rather, he also admitted that due to this platform, many new artists have got a chance, who earlier could not reach the screen.