Esha Deol set to make comeback to films with ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’; trailer release announced

Esha Deol is making her return to feature films after nearly a decade. Her last appearance was in Kill Them Young when it comes to feature length films. She will now be seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, a film based on a true story. The project is directed by Vikram Bhatt and features Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, Sushant Singh, and Meherzan Mazda in key roles.

The film is inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Muria, the founder of Indira IVF. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 21. The announcement has generated anticipation among audiences eager to see Deol back on screen.

Deol recently shared a new poster for the film and revealed that the trailer will be launched on March 4. She posted about it on Instagram with a caption hinting at themes of ambition, betrayal, and perseverance. Her post read, “A promise that built an empire. A betrayal that could destroy it. When love is tested, it will fight until the end. #TumkoMeriKasamTrailer out on 4th March #VikramBhatt’s #TumkoMeriKasam Only IN CINEMAS 21st March.”

With a cast that includes seasoned actors and emerging talent, Tumko Meri Kasam is expected to offer a compelling narrative. Bhatt, known for his work in thrillers and dramas, brings his directorial style to this project.

As the trailer release date approaches, there is growing interest in how the story unfolds on screen. Fans of Deol and the ensemble cast are looking forward to witnessing this real-life-inspired tale when it hits theatres later this month.