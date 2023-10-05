Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, And Sonakshi Sinha Get Candid In Selfie Photos, See Here

Highlights

Shanaya Kapoor shows her sassy look in a monotone snap.

Esha Deol glows in a black outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha looks sunshine in a black and white striped style.

It seems Bollywood beauties Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, and Sonakshi Sinha are moody today as they share a new quirky selfie on their social media handle. Let’s check out what’s going on with them.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Black-And-White Photo

In the black and white snap, Shanaya shows her sassy look. She can be seen wearing a black mini-dress with slip sleeves. With an open hairstyle and minimal makeup, she looks alluring. In the caption, she mentioned that it was the post-pack-up shot.

Esha Deol’s Beautiful Smile

The beautiful Esha Gupta shared a cool selfie photo on her handle. In the image, she can be seen wearing a black sleeveless top paired with black trousers. With minimal makeup and a straight hairstyle, she looked stunning. At the same time, her mere smiles grab our attention. In the caption, she revealed that she is all set for a fun shoot at her home.

Sonakshi Sinha Sunshine Look

On the other hand, a Dabangg girl who is currently enjoying her vacation shared a sunshine photo of herself from her vacation. She looked cool in a black bralette with a black and white striped shirt. The minimalistic glam, Rossy cheeks, and high ponytail complete her appearance.

What is your reaction to these beautiful selfies and snaps? Let us know in the comments box below.