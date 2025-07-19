Shanaya Kapoor’s 5 Trendiest Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Gen Z Glam

The newbie Shanaya Kapoor recently marked her Bollywood debut with the film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. As she is currently in trend, let’s take a sneak peek at her trendiest hairstyles that help her embody Gen-Z fashion. See pictures below.

1) Messy And Wet Hairstyle

Wearing a chic black ensemble, Shanaya looked breathtaking; however, her open hairstyle, in a messy style with a wet texture, exudes effortless glam with tousled strands slicked back for a drenched look. And she posed flaunting them, creating a bold, edgy vibe with a carefree spirit—perfect for red-carpet moments.

2) Sleek Bun

Dazzling in a huge sequinned mini dress, Shanaya grabbed attention. And the credit goes to the sleek hairstyle that allowed her dress to shine. The mid-part sleek bun is a hairstyle that is a perfect choice to allow your facial structure to take centre stage while helping your outfit shine. This is effortless, and one can style it any day, just like Gen Z.

3) Bouncy Short Hairstyle

Wearing a saree always becomes special, and to make it look perfect, a good hairstyle is a must. Shanaya perfectly styled her silver saree glam, adding a Gen-Z vibe with open hair styled in bouncy, soft waves. This enhances the actress’s facial structure by adding charm to the six-yard elegance.

4) Sleek Half-secured Hairstyle With Braided Twist

Shanaya channels her swag like a pro in these funky bralette, bottom, and zipper glam. Perfectly balancing her look, the actress styled her hair in a mid-part, half-secured style, creating a decent yet stylish appearance. The braided twist created a mesmerizing glimpse from the back—a perfect fit for Gen-Z college girls.

5) Decent Traditional Braided Hairstyle

Shanaya exudes her regal charm in this heavily embellished and intricately designed red lehenga, which she accessorized with heavy accessories and minimal makeup. To allow her traditional charm to take center stage, she balanced her look with a mid-part loose braided hairstyle, which she decorated with traditional hair accessories.