Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor shine through this contemporary essay of Bond’s ‘The Eyes Have It’

The trailer for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan arrives like a soft ballad whispered between two strangers. It is tender, reflective, and emotionally charged. In a world saturated with love stories, this one, dares to pause, to breathe, and to explore.

Inspired by Ruskin Bond’s timeless short story The Eyes Have It, the film reimagines his narrative for a contemporary audience without losing the delicate spirit of the original.

Set during a train journey, the trailer introduces us to a visually impaired musician, played with stirring restraint by Vikrant Massey, and a vibrant theatre artist, portrayed with natural grace by Shanaya Kapoor.

Note: Highly recommend you to read the story by Ruskin Bond, before you watch the film.

Massey’s character has introspective and poetic qualities, being someone who has managed to perceive the world through sound and feelings. Contrasting with this, the character played by Shanaya Kapoor comes endowed with warmth: her theatre artist is filled with expressive charm and radiant inner light. A short-lived exchange between the two ends up becoming an emotional core for the story: tender, brief, and full of yearning.

We see flashes of emotional highs and lows: moments of connection, a sense of wonder, the weight of misunderstanding, and ultimately, separation. But does union happen? That’s what to find out.

Director Santosh Singh appears to have taken a minimalistic approach that works beautifully for a story rooted in subtleties. The cinematography is soft yet intentional, capturing the confined intimacy of a train compartment while allowing space for emotional depth. The musical score is melancholic and melodic.

What elevates this film is the thoughtful adaptation of Bond’s writing. The source material is rich with introspection, and the trailer seems to capture that essence without compromising its cinematic vision. There is beauty in what remains unsaid, and this trailer leans into that ambiguity with maturity.

Backed by Zee Studios, Mini Films, and Open Window Films, and created by Mansi Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan promises more than a conventional love story.

Come July 11th, where the eyes may be blind, but the heart sees all.