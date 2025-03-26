TRENDS Presents IWMBuzz.com’s Bengal’s Most Stylish Season 2: A Night of Extravaganza Personified

IWMBuzz hauled off a fashion spectacle in Kolkata with their second edition of Bengal’s Most Stylish. Commenced on 23rd March, on a Sunday, at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata, the event remained a witness to Bengal’s icons and revelry of Bengal’s rich heritage and culture.

IWMBuzz Media Network, known for its successful initiatives like The Digital Awards, India Gaming Awards, and India Web Fest, celebrated the icons of Bengal with—Bengal’s Most Stylish (Season 2). The event articulated an epitome of style and glamour in the Bengali entertainment industry, honouring icons across television, films, OTT, music, and social media. Bengal’s Most Stylish season 2 set new benchmarks in elegance, influence, and trendsetting excellence.

The night, hosted by the fantastic Abir Chatterjee, was graced along by stalwarts of Bangla, like Rituparna Sengupta, Kaushik Ganguly, Raja Chanda, Roopa Ganguly, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Raj Chakraborty, Paayel Sarkar, Mimi Chakraborty, Anindya Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Monami Ghosh, Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta, Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen, and others.

TRENDS, the title sponsor for the event, is a leading fashion destination with a vision to make stylish clothing accessible to millions across India. Committed to democratizing fashion, TRENDS empowers consumers with an extensive selection of apparel and accessories at unbeatable value. As a pioneer in fashion retail, it has established itself as India’s largest value fashion retail chain, offering the latest trends across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and fashion accessories. With a diverse portfolio that includes in-house labels alongside national and international brands, TRENDS continues to redefine fashion retailing in the country.

Speaking of the gala night, Siddhartha Laik, founder & editor-in-chief of IWMBuzz, stated, “With the second edition of Bengal’s Most Stylish, we continue our journey of celebrating icons who redefine fashion, charisma, and influence. This platform is a tribute to Bengal’s finest—those who set trends, inspire millions, and bring their unique style to the world while staying true to their roots. I immensely thank all sponsor partners for making the vision come true and also a big gratitude to all who spared time to attend and grace the stage.”

Says Yatnesh Pandey, Vice President Marketing, Greenply Industries Limited, “Bengal has always been a hub of art, culture, and craftsmanship—values that resonate deeply with Greenply. Associating with Bengal’s Most Stylish has been an enriching experience. It helped us to tap into rich cultural narratives, build deeper emotional connections and strengthen brand affinity.”

Ashish Dave, Channel Head, Zee 24 Ghanta & Zee Rajasthan, “This was our second year of association with Bengal’s Most Stylish and our partnership ensured greater reach of the event. Zee 24 Ghanta is one of the leading news channels in Bengal, and this year Bengal’s Most Stylish has gone a notch higher in terms of its impact and execution.”

Speaking about this grand collaboration, Polycrol representative Abhishek Srivastava, Vice President – Marketing, Piramal Consumer Healthcare, says: “Bengal’s Most Stylish celebrates ambition, confidence, and success—values that resonate with Polycrol’s consumers. Young professionals are constantly pushing boundaries, often skipping meals and handling high-pressure schedules, leading to acidity. Through this partnership, we reinforce our commitment to keeping them unstoppable, ensuring acidity never slows them down.”

As the night drew to a close, Bengal’s Most Stylish 2025 left behind more than just shimmering lights and dazzling ensembles—it etched a celebration of style, confidence, and cultural pride into the heart of Kolkata. The evening was extraordinary, from honouring personalities who define trends to bringing together Bengal’s entertainment and fashion world icons.

The glam night proved that style isn’t just about what you wear—it’s about how you carry yourself, the stories you tell, and the legacy you leave behind. As the city buzzes with the echoes of this unforgettable night, one thing remains sculpted—Bengal’s Most Stylish has become a movement that will only grow bigger, bolder, and more iconic.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com.