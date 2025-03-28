Galactic Glamour: The Stylish Superwomen at Bengal’s Most Stylish Season 2

The night was nothing short of a celestial spectacle as TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards – Season 2, led by IWMBuzz, took Kolkata by storm on March 23, 2025, at Fairfield by Marriott. If the inaugural edition was a blazing success, this year’s gala turned up the heat even higher, cementing its place as Bengal’s ultimate celebration of style, elegance, and trendsetters.

Draped in glitz, wrapped in glamour, and drenched in high fashion, the evening saw Bengal’s most dazzling icons walk, rule, and reign over the grand stage. With GREENPLY and ZEE 24 Ghanta as powered by partners, Polycrol adding its magic, 92.7 BIG FM keeping the beats alive, Ei Samay delivering the highlights, and Advise, White Apple, and Decalogue weaving branding brilliance, this wasn’t just an awards night—it was a fashion revolution.

But who stole the show? Who redefined style? And who left us in absolute awe? Here’s a cosmic recap of the stars who turned the night into a galaxy of glimmering fashion moments.

Stylish Icon Of The Year: Mimi Chakraborty

The ever vivacious Mimi Chakraborty graced the Bengal’s Most Stylish event like a fireball, embraced in gold dust. As Mimi likes to call the outfit ‘gold dust’ herself, what we saw is the personification that Mimi carried out with it. With bold embellishments all over, the mini attire prompted nothing but glam. Setting the stage on fire, Mimi Chakraborty seized the Stylish Icon Of The Year award, and we just got to witness why so!

Fashion Hotstepper (Female): Paayel Sarkar

Keeping it all ravishing and regal, Paayel Sarkar stepped in a stunning ruffled red gown. Shining in and out, the diva elevated the red carpet glam like a fashion maestro. As she bagged the Fashion Hotstepper award, she owned the title like a queen. She stepped in, ruled, and earned it, with utmost poise and beauty.

TRENDS Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Female): Monami Ghosh

Monami Ghosh has kept it top-notch over the years, with her absolute grandeur, especially when it is her fashion choices. The actress gracing the Bengal’s Most Stylish awards on Sunday night, sparkled in white with a tint of magenta on it, and stunning embellishment. What got us flabbergasted was her retro styled hair, that cherry red lip shade, and of course, her forever charisma!

TRENDS Stylish Breakthrough Star (Female): Nussrat Jahan

We had Nussrat Jahan keeping it all decked and gorgeous in gold and blue. We saw her as this aqua queen, to be precise! Dripping with grace, beauty and that aura, as she stepped in. With her movies while she has time and again made a breakthrough, given her titanic roles on the screen, her fashion always gets a heavy nod, but with simplicity fused to it.

Fashion Trendsetter Of The Year: Susmita Chatterjee

The smile that blows your heart away, Susmita Chatterjee, graced the night with that constant smile on her face. Prepped and tossed with glam and gala, we witnessed the diva in a stunning blue attire at the event. With perfectly sleek hair, she bagged the Fashion Trendsetter Of The Year award. And looking at her fashion, it’s safe to say she is definitely setting the trends.

Stylish Personality Of The Year (Female): Koushani Mukherjee

And then we saw Koushani Mukherjee all pretty in pink, jewelled all over, Koushani owned it like one. That bold personality veered off with a demand, a worthy demand! That is to look at her, and we all did! And just like that, she got crowned as the most stylish personality! Very well-deserved!