Super Exclusive: Banijay Asia makes a last minute exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi
IWMBuzz sources have learnt that maker Banijay Asia has decided not to execute popular reality show Khatron Ke Khaladi on Colors this year
Here’s serving some latest news from the world of entertainment.
IWMBuzz has learnt from credible and highly placed sources that Banijay Asia, the production house, which has been weaving success stories for Colors with the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, has decided to throw in the towel this season.
Banijay, as per sources, has made a last minute exit.
“Things were all in place and the show was supposed to go on floors in May (2025). However, now, Banijay has officially informed Colors that they are not going to execute the show this season, and have also gone on to release shoot dates of contestants like Orry, Ishq Malviya, Munawar Faruqui among others,” says a source.
Adds the source on grounds of anonymity, “No one really knows what happened and the think tank at Colors is looking for solutions. Host Rohit Shetty is left upset and red-eyed with the unfortunate development.”
So, what really happened? Was it budgetary issues or difference in opinion or there is something larger than what meets the eye?
What’s the future of Khatron this season? Only time will tell and IWMBuzz will update the space with more information soon.
We buzzed Colors and Banijay bosses for a comment but received no revert till the time of going to press.
Remember, you read this exclusive news first and fast, only on IWMBuzz.com.
