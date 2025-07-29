‘Saajan Ghar Aaja’ Song Out Now – Isha Malviya Dazzles In Multiple Avatars!

The sensational Isha Malviya, who made everyone groove to her impromptu dance steps on Sanju Rathod’s song Shaky, and yet again left fans mesmerized with her new music video, Saajan Ghar Aaja. The new song by Payal Dev is setting the vibe high with the soulful blend of traditional beats with modern visuals, capturing the essence of longing love and sparkling drama.

Just like her previous song, Isha’s bold and charming appearance in different avatars has caught our attention. From a sparkling sequins mini dress, comfy and bold co-ord sets to an Indo-Western fusion outfit, the actress has effortlessly stolen the spotlight. At the same time, the catchy lyrics, combined with Isha’s expressions and dance moves, have got fans swooning. With her irresistible charm, magnetic aura, and presence on screen, Isha is continuously winning hearts.

A user said, “I’ve already watched it and loved it. You are just phenomenal.”

The other claimed the new song is a perfect wedding anthem, “looking so cute in every look and song is so catchy this mv is gonna be blockbuster perfect wedding anthem.”

The third use praised, Isha, “Isha proved herself multiple times she is full of multitalented and all rounder can’t wait to see her in bollywood movie’s she deserves bollywood movie’s manifesting her in bollywood movie’s and other biggest platform’s manifesting she get’s new biggest upcoming project’s in futureee

Watch here-

Presented by Apni Dhun, Saajan Ghar Aaja is sung and composed by Payal Dev. Aditya Dev has produced it while Srmaan and Preet have directed it, starring Isha Malviya. The lyrics are by Kunaal Verma.