Times Isha Malviya Styled Blazers Like A Queen – Bold & Beautiful Pics

When it comes to fashion, Isha Malviya is a renowned name. The actress is known for turning heads wherever she goes. From mini-skirt glam to sizzling sarees, the actress has always slayed in style. Analyzing her social media, we discovered her recent looks in blazers, serving queen-like fashion goals.

1) Hot In Pink

Oh-so-breathtaking! Isha knows perfectly how to rule wherever she goes. This hot pink look is just apt. She wore a hot pink long blazer teamed with a mini skirt featuring a jaw-dropping thigh-high slit, creating a chic statement. The low neckline added a bold touch, while the pendant necklace elevated her bossy style.

2) Beige Glamour

Isha loves to create masterpieces, and this one is just another in her collection. The actress wore a shimmery beige blazer with a sizzling cut-out around the curves teamed with beige shorts with an extended flared mesh bottom, making a bold statement. With her dramatic makeup and hairstyle, she rocked her fearless vibe.

3) Mix And Match

In this look, Isha is winning hearts. The actress wore a white top teamed with a red, black, and white checked mini skirt teamed with a dark red long blazer effortlessly, making this simple look even more stylish. The black checked scarf wrapped around her neck added an extra dose of cuteness. With her makeup, she balanced her look flawlessly.