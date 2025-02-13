Reports: Isha Malviya likely to bag the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7 on Colors

Ektaa Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms’ immensely popular supernatural drama, Naagin, which airs on Colors is gearing up for its much-anticipated seventh season. According to the latest reports, talented actress Isha Malviya is currently in discussions with the production team and is likely to be confirmed for the lead role soon.

Isha has garnered attention for her impressive performances in hit shows such as Udaariyaan and Swapnodana, showcasing her versatility and range as an actress. Her recent appearance in the 17th season of the highly acclaimed reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, further propelled her into the limelight. With a string of successful projects under her belt and a growing fan base, Isha is poised to bring her fresh talent to the iconic role of the Naagin in this latest installment of Ektaa Kapoor’s cult series. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new chapter in the gripping saga of magic and mythology.

A source told News18, “Isha is indeed in talks with the makers of Naagin, and things are looking positive. She is likely to get finalized soon. Isha has already proven her acting chops in her previous shows, and we believe she has the potential to take the Naagin franchise to new heights.”

The show will showcase its 7th season, whenever it happens. The initial two seasons of the show, showcasing the remarkable performances of Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan in the leading roles, emerged as the most successful installments. These seasons captivated audiences from the very beginning, winning their hearts and solidifying the popularity of both actresses.