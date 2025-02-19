Isha Malviya Turns Up Heat In Bold Swimsuits- Checkout Pool Photos

Isha Malaviya, the popular Indian actress, is a queen of hearts. The diva turned up the heat with her latest photos and videos posing near the poolside, mesmerizing the onlookers with her bold looks in her swimsuit. Currently, the actress is enjoying her vacation in Mauritius. Through her social media posts, the actress has been sharing insights from her vacation. Earlier, she enjoyed a fun ride in the forest, witnessing the wildlife there.

In the latest dump, Isha uploaded a series of photos from her poolside vacation. In the photos shared yesterday, the actress is raising the hotness by wearing a pink swimsuit that perfectly highlights her confident and adventurous spirit. She wore a pink strapless bralette with spaghetti sleeves and a matching bottom. The golden sheer skirt defines her toned legs. With huge dangles and funky glasses, the actress looked chic and stylish. Throughout the photos, she defined her stunning figure, flaunting her swag in the close-up shots.

In the post uploaded today, Isha is seen enjoying sunny weather inside the pool. She wore a one-shoulder bralette with a ruffle bottom, raising the temperature. Stud earrings and golden necklaces add a statement touch. She ditched makeup, flaunting her no-makeup look. However, the white rose decorated in her hair made her look oh-so-pretty.

View Instagram Post 1: Isha Malviya Turns Up Heat In Bold Swimsuits- Checkout Pool Photos

Isha Malaviya was last seen in Lovely Lolla alongside Gauahar Khan and Nikhil Khurana on the YouTube channel Dreamiyata Dramaa, which is owned by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.