Laughter Chefs S2 Grand Finale Special Guests: From Shraddha Arya, Isha Malviya, Divyanka Tripathi To Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 is gearing up for its finale, and it seems the last episode will be full of entertainment, glamour, comedy, and drama. The already star-studded show will feature some of the biggest actresses, elevating the excitement and adding more spice. The grand finale special guest list includes some of the top names, such as Shraddha Arya, Isha Malviya, Divyanka Tripathi, and more.

New mommy and actress Shraddha Arya, who is currently appearing in Kumkum Bhagya, will join the show, fueling fans’ excitement. At the same time, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya will also appear, stealing hearts with her killer personality.

In addition, another Bigg Boss contestant, Eisha Singh, from the 18th, will join the show as a special guest, setting the energy high. But this is just the beginning, as the queen of hearts, Divyanka Tripathi, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, are also on the list to grace the finale. The visual of all these five divas gracing the finale has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral photo, Devoleena, Isha, Divyanka, Eisha, and Shraddha joined the show while the contestants Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande, and Reem Shaikh welcomed the guests, building up the excitement. All the actresses, dressed in their finest, took the fashion world by storm.

So, are you ready for the star-studded episode of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 Grand Finale?