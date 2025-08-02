Shraddha Arya Cheers on Anjum Fakih’s Reality Show Journey

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, who won viewers’ hearts as sisters on the series Kundali Bhagya, extends beyond the screen into a genuine friendship.

Over time, the duo has developed a strong connection that has only deepened since their days on the show. They are often spotted enjoying each other’s company and consistently support one another through various milestones in their lives.

Now, Anjum Fakih is ready to take a bold step into the world of reality television with her upcoming show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. In this new format, Anjum will dive into the realities of rural life, embracing the challenges and adventures that come with it—an experience that is expected to be both fulfilling and entertaining.

To celebrate her friend’s new journey, Shraddha Arya took to social media to share her heartfelt wishes. Posting a beautiful picture of Anjum, Shraddha wrote, “Yay! So excited. All the best, my favourite Chori!” This warm and loving message is a testament to their close relationship.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Anjum’s transition into this new role. As she ventures into these uncharted waters, all eyes will be on how she adapts to the challenges of village life, all while infusing her signature charm into the reality show format.

With unwavering support from friends and fans, Anjum Fakih is primed to make a lasting impression—moving away from the glitz of traditional television and stepping into the authentic experience of rural living.