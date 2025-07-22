Exclusive: Anjum Fakih On Competing In Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: “I Won’t Do Any Politics”

Popular TV actress Anjum Fakih is known for her appearance in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya as Shrishti Arora. The actress is all set to return to screen with a new reality show on Zee TV, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. And recently in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the actress opened up about participating in the show, doing home chores, her motivation to compete with others, and more.

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz journalist Komal Vishwakarma, actress Anjum Fakih shared that she has lived in a rural lifestyle when she was young. She also highlighted that she has experienced living in a village, and with that experience, she somehow knows how village life is. At the same time, she is excited to explore and has also planned to enter the show as a naive contestant to keep it natural.

When the journalist asked how Anjum is planning to compete with the other contestants and if she knows anyone. The actress revealed that she is not friends with any of the contestants but knows a few. And telling about competing with the contestants, she said, “I will be just myself, I will give my hundred percent, I won’t, you know, I won’t do any politics and things like that. Mai ek fair game me belive kerti hu and I’m gonna stick to it.”

Anjum Fakih also shared more interesting insights about the show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon and her opinion on participating in the show. You can check the full video link below.

Anjum Fakih is a popular Indian actress, and she has worked in several hit shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kundali Bhagya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Tere Sheher Mein, Naagin 5, and more. At the same time, her first reality show was Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.