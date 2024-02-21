Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih Pens Note On Completing Her First Umrah Journey Says, ‘Moment Of Immense Joy’

The Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih made a place in people’s hearts with her bubbly and dabangg personality in the show. Not just that, the actress is somewhere like ‘Shruti’ in real life, too. And her social media feed is proof. However, the bold actress this time gets emotional, expressing her feelings and completing her first Umrah journey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anjum dropped photos from taking the flight to reaching Makkah Masjid-ul-Haram on her story. In contrast, the actress drops photos from Makkah dressed in all white burqa in her post, embracing the cultural vibe. The smile and simplicity on her face show the joy she felt completing her first Umrah with her mother. She also dropped a glimpse of the holy place.

In contrast, framing her feelings in words, Anjum wrote a long paragraph in her caption, “Today marks the completion of my Umrah journey, a deeply meaningful experience that has filled my heart with gratitude towards God. Every step of the way, I’ve been reminded of His love and blessings, and I can’t help but reflect on the beauty of this spiritual journey.”

Further, she said, “It’s a moment of immense joy and appreciation as I express my heartfelt thanks to God for guiding me through this sacred pilgrimage.

May he accept our Umrah Amen

May he bless us in abundance Amen.”

