Exclusive: Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih to enter Sony TV’s Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Ace actress Anjum Fakih who had a phenomenally successful run playing the role of Srishti in Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms’ Kundali Bhagya, has now joined the cast of a new show. She will don a never-seen-before role in Sony TV’s Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. The show produced by Nilanjana Puryakasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks has actors Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, Aamir Dalvi, Sai Deodhar, Asawari Joshi, Himani Chawla and Yashashri Masurkar playing prime roles.

Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi is the tale of the spirited young girl Arya, who has a struggle in hand as her father turns out to be something else than she perceived him to be.

Anjum will be seen making a thunderous entry in the show, is what we hear. She will play a pivotal role, crucial to the upcoming track in the show. This will be Anjum’s next role after she quit Kundali Bhagya.

As per a reliable source, “Anjum will play the role of Ankita Rao, who will be Satya’s (Aamir Dalvi) political rival. This will be a riveting track as it promises an entertaining rift filled with one-upmanship between Satya and Ankita. Ankita will be a shrewd politician, intelligent and ambitious.”

