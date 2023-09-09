Lifestyle | Fashion

Pick your style, be in your comfort to walk that extra mile: Anjum Fakih of Kundali Bhagya fame

Anjum Fakih the talented actress who has been ruling hearts as Srishti of Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, talks about her fashion instincts and secrets. Read here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 13:50:44
Actress Anjum Fakih is popular for her amazing and stylish fashion statements. Anjum who has been winning hearts in the role of Srishti in Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms’ long-running show Kundali Bhagya, is a fashionista to the core and has her own unique style statements to make, which has made her popular. She can carry off any style with utmost confidence and grace. She has a huge fanbase who wait to see her fashion statements being posted on social media at regular intervals. She can equally be a glam looker in trendy and stunning dresses and also be extremely graceful in ethni fashion.

In this candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Anjum talks about her fashion secrets.

Check them out here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Lingerie

The style that makes you feel sexy:

White shirt & denims

Your fashion inspiration:

Tyra Banks

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A sexy LBD

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Shirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

White & black / white & blue

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

A pair of Pearl studs

Indian or western:

Western

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

A red satin gown

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Kaftans

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Monokinis

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Festive wear

Fashion advice to fans:

Fashion is seasonal. So pick your style. Wear that smile. Be in your comfort to walk that extra mile.

