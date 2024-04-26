Glad to be making my Bollywood debut with Pyar Ke Do Naam: Achal Tankwal

Actor Achal Tankwal who has featured in TV shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Nath – Zevar Ya Zanjeer etc, is all set to make his big screen debut with the Reliance Entertainment film Pyar Ke Do Naam, by Danish Javed. The film will hit the theatres on 3 May 2024.

Achal got in touch with IWMBuzz.com and shared his joy about the film, describing its concept. “The film is basically a romantic drama. The story revolves around the World Peace Seminar which is being held in Aligarh Muslim University. I play the role of Kabeer, who is one of the students of AMU.”

Achal says that this film is based on a romance that was seen in earlier Bollywood films. “The film depicts the earlier days’ romance and is not a modern day love story. I am glad to be making my Bollywood debut with this film.”

This film happens to be the first to be shot on the AMU campus. “It was a great experience shooting for the film. Viewers will love my character as it is very layered.”

Talking about the character, Achal states, “This character has both innocence and depth. The audience will not only be entertained by his journey, but they’ll also understand his emotions. When he laughs, they will feel the joy; when he cries, they will sense the pain; and when he loves, they will experience the sincerity. This character will take you through every emotional moment, and when you leave the theatre, he will stay with you in your heart.”

Best of luck, Achal!!