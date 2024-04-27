Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: KK To Re Marry Trishna, Purvi, And RV Come Close

Zee TV’s popular television show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen intense drama. As seen so far, unknown goons kidnapped KK (Krishna Kaul). However, Prachi (Mughdha Chaphekar) and Trishna somehow reach the kidnappers’ location, and with the help of Purvi (Ranchi Sharma), RV (Abrar Qazi), and others, KK is rescued. When Prachi overhears someone saying he does not love Trisha, she misunderstands that person as KK, which makes her worried.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that KK is all set to re-marry Trishna, but something is bothering him because he feels like Prachi is nearby. However, he is unaware that Prachi has only saved her. On the other hand, love is blooming between Purvi and RV but they are unaware of their feelings. However, Monisha can see the Purvi and RV’s closeness and plans to separate them. At the same time, Prachi plans to share KK’s truth with Trishna.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2738 27th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, you will see the person Prachi thinks is KK reveal the truth to Trishna that he had married a girl, which Prachi overhears, leaving her shocked. Meanwhile, Trishna advises Purvi and RV to be with each other as they are now. Their relationship is beautiful.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).