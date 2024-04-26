Review of Star Plus’ Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara: A gritty tale of self-discovery with a strong culinary flavour

Star Plus’ new show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment, is yet another Hindi version of a successful regional show. Muramba the popular Marathi show is now being adapted in Hindi by Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara.

There are a lot many concepts that are based on self-transformation and love triangles with two sisters/friends falling for the same guy. But what stands apart in this tale is the ‘culinary tadka’ that has been added to it.

It is refreshing to see a male lead who is a chef, handling his trademark food business. The makers have given a connection, with the lead girl too inclined towards cooking. This double whammy, in itself, steals the brownie points.

Coming to the main concept, Sajeeri and Sachi are the best of friends. While Sachi is from a lavish household, Sajeeri lives a middle-class life. However, both appear to be compassionate and have a few striking similarities in their approach to life.

Talking about Sajeeri, the protagonist, she is a confident girl who very well can identify her own flaws. She is not well-educated and lacks the basic knowledge of conversing in the English language. She uses English words irrelevantly and knows that she is wrong. However, she has the face to put up with the remarks that follow. This speaks volumes about her resilience. This is an interesting take that the show offers. It is easy to hold one’s head high for the right reasons, but to stand tall, even after erring, needs a strong heart. And this is what Sajeeri is all about.

Coming to Shivam, as we have said earlier, one of the positives in this show is the characterization of the male lead, who is shown as a chef, very much inclined to his culinary brilliance. He is also a person with a golden heart.

The show has already kindled the spark of love in Shivam in its initial episodes. He has fallen for the beauty of Sachi. However, the promotional cue given for the show is of two best friends falling for the same man. This is where the commonality in the concept strikes. And we hope that this love triangle delivers something different and does not follow the same old path traversed already.

The first few episodes have been crafted well, with the family of the male lead being given a good introduction. The matriarch in the family of the Mukadams is aristocratic and classy. She belittles her daughter-in-law and takes her for granted, as she follows simplistic ideologies and lifestyle. And this for sure, is going to be the bone of contention if Shivam gets married to Sajeeri in the future.

The story has been moving at a good pace with good detailing given to the main characters.

Coming to the performances, Avinash Mishra stands apart as Shivam Mukadam. He is doing a good job in the role. Good to see him play a character he has never attempted before.

Of the girls, Prerna Singh, we can say, has paced herself well to play the role of Sajeeri. She shows grit and confidence as she carries out this character. Archie Sachdeva as Sachi, however, needs to work a bit more on her facial expressions. The scenes where she fights with Shivam are not neat enough. Having said this, these are early days for both actresses. Prerna and Archie have been given well-defined characterizations in their respective roles and should walk by the arc given to gain more confidence as performers.

The supporting cast has experienced actors like Anuradha Rajashyaksha, Savita Malpekar, Gauri Kadu, Yogendra Kumeria and others who are well-cast in their characters.

It is important for the show to not tread the same mundane path of being a usual love triangle. It has key factors in the concept that can place it in a different league, and we hope the creative think-tank challenges itself to be unique.

This tale of self-discovery of the girl and her vision to transform herself into an extraordinary personality, in itself is a strong concept to follow. All the best!!

We at IWMBuzz.com credit the show with 3 out of 5 stars.