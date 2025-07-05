Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Ria threatens to leave home; Will Renuka be exposed?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Ria (Vaishali Arora) being quite vocal about Renuka’s attitude towards Sailee (Neha Harsora) at home. Renuka took Ria’s behaviour to heart when she mocked her for her ghostly avatar and even clicked selfies with her. Renuka complained to Mamta about Ria being brainwashed by Sailee. Mamta met Sailee in the market where she bashed her on teaching wrong things to Ria.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) questioning Ria about her mother’s accusation of Sailee. This will create a big rift wherein Renuka will get another chance to get over Sailee for ruining the unity of the family. Ria will decide to walk out of the house and will pack her bags. Renuka will plead with her not to go. It will be interesting to see whether Ria, Sailee and Sachin will be able to teach Renuka a fitting lesson.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.