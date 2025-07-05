Aditi Bhatia Returns To Screen With Short Film After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Break

Television’s beloved diva Aditi Bhatia is all set to return to the screen once again after a long hiatus. Best known for her role as grown-up Ruhi Bhalla in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she has surprised fans with the announcement of her new stint in a short film. As she has been away from a screen for almost six years, however, she promises to return with a bang as the poster of her new short film looks intriguing.

Aditi is returning with the short film named Hiraeth. All three posters of the short film showcase the journey of a relationship from romance and love to heartbreak and the low phase of life. The actress is sharing the screen with actor Rakshit Bhuchar, and Abhishruti Shrivastava produced the film. This film is something that Aditi loved, and sharing her experience, the actress penned a big note.

Announcing her upcoming short film and what made her choose this project, Aditi wrote, “Those who have followed my journey know how much acting means to me. It’s been a ride filled with patience, passion, and quiet perseverance. While I’ve been holding space for the right project to come along, I got the opportunity to pour my heart into a short film that’s going to be out soon A story that touched my heart and couldn’t have been better told if it wasn’t for @disharampal & her vision W @rakshitbhuchar Raag, we shared the screen & the spark+++ @abhishruti.s to the sweetest producer.”

Aditi Bhatia has been part of projects like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance, Sargoshiyan, Tashan-e-Ishq, and others.