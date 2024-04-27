The role of Chinmay in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is of a rule-breaker; feels good to play such a role on TV: Aayush Anand

Actor Aayush Anand has changed a lot of perspectives with his challenging role in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. As part of the sensitive and realistic track of men holding themselves back from following their dreams of becoming classical dancers, and how society belittles them and terms them as unmanly, the show has introduced Aayush in the role of Chinmay Yashwant Rao Bhosale, the eldest son of the Bhosale family. Chinmay has finally mustered courage to showcase his dancing skills and tell the world that he dares to pursue his dreams as a Kathak dancer.

Playing this challenging and complex role, Aayush has already been applauded for his daring portrayal.

We at IWMBuzz.com got into an exclusive conversation with Aayush which is as follows.

How does it feel to play this character of Chinmay Yashwant Rao Bhosale in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

This role is of a rule-breaker, going against the norm of things. Society and even families involved, do not approve of the son having a passion for dance, and that too in classical dance. Honestly speaking, I do not know Kathak. I rehearsed for it for one day, and when I performed, I felt good about it. I got the nuances of it quite naturally and that surprised me. One needs to be in rhythm and sync as a Kathak dancer. Now, I want to learn Kathak. Frankly, this role is an eye-opener for me as well. And I want people to appreciate the art form too. It is good to play such a role, especially on a television show.

What can viewers see now? Will we see Chinmay mellowing down and being normal?

Well, I don’t know what is coming ahead. Nobody knows. I am a person who goes with the flow. I don’t have a lot of expectations too in my mind. Whenever I am doing my job, I give my cent per cent. I want to be seen on the big screen, and every role is a stepping stone to my bigger dream.

How difficult has this role been for you?

Honestly, Chinmay is very different from what I have played. It was very layered. He was soft from the interior but very hard on the exterior. As you know, there was a phase where the character had to keep his emotions within him and not disclose them.

How is it to work with the co-actors?

I have a great bond with Bhavika Sharma. I call her lion. Shakti Arora is a thorough professional when it comes to performance. We keep appreciating each other after our scenes. It is a very nice working relationship with the entire cast.

How has the response been to the revelation episode?

Shooting for the dance sequence was enjoyable and memorable too. The episode has been received well, and I am happy.

Do you think there are good roles on offer on TV for actors now?

Yes, I think they are different. Take, for instance, my role in Banni Chow Home Delivery. Viraj was a villain but was different with a comic streak in it. Meet was different for me, as it was the first positive lead of my life. I got to show my emotional side to the audience. This role was special for me. Mera Balam Thanedaar was a cameo negative role, which was playful. I try my best to make the negative character not completely black so that it is entertaining for the audience. I take up roles which are sure to take me forward. Thankfully, I am in a position where I can take up roles now. I pray for the day when I can pick and choose roles in movies and web series as well.

All the best!!