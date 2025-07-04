Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Renuka gets a horrifying look; Sachin and Ria make fun of her

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with the Deshmukh house becoming all the more chaotic with the entry of the new servant maid Manjari. Sailee (Neha Harsora) got her into the house post which Renuka doubted her abilities. She firmly told Sailee to teach her everything in the house, and to take responsibility for her mistakes. We saw mishaps when Renuka, Sailee and eventually, Manjari, fell down on a wet floor, and hurt themselves.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka entering the kitchen, just when Manjari will be about to remove the flour box from the upper rack. Manjari will get frightened and leave the box, when the opened box will fall all over Renuka, with the flour falling over her open hair. Renuka with her hair let loose, and flour over it, will look like a ghost running all over the house. Sachin and Sailee will get frightened seeing her. Sachin will mock her avatar while Riya will find Renuka’s look funny. She will take selfies in her ghost avatar, which will embarrass Renuka all the more.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.