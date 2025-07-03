Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira to get engaged to Anshuman; Armaan heartbroken

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) feeling guilty of Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) pining for her daughter Pookie. Armaan could not bear it and wanted to finally confess the truth of Maira being their Pookie. However, Gitanjali as well as Dadisa stopped Armaan from telling her the truth. While Gitanjali did not want her relationship with Maira to suffer, Dadisa wanted to see Abhira move on in life with Anshuman.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira giving her consent to marrying Anshuman (Rahul Sharma). As we know, Anshuman has been in pain seeing the pain and depression in Abhira’s eyes. Initially, Abhira had rejected his proposal, but had to eventually give in owing to Dadisa’s pressure.

The episodes to air will focus on the engagement preparation of Anshuman and Abhira. Abhira will be broken from within, but will be forced to move on. Armaan will be shattered to know about Abhira’s engagement to Anshuman.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.