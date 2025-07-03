Kanwar Dhillon Breaks Silence: Slams Media, Confirms Love for Bigg Boss Star Alice Kaushik

TV actor Kanwar Dhillon shared a sharp and very straightforward post on social media and responded to all those media portals and people who were constantly spreading rumours about his relationship with Alice Kaushik.

Kanwar wrote without mincing words, “To all the inquisitive folks & media portals who continue to write stupid articles about Alice & l, we are very much together & do not need to keep making it clear every month. End this mud slinging journalism with nasty headlines, content and comments. Don’t create speculations when there should be none!

We clear? Thank you & Get a Life because your writing/ content definitely needs more than a “SECOND CHANCE”

This post of Kanwar has gone viral among his followers and he is being praised a lot for this honesty and strong stand.

Let us tell you that in July 2022, Kanwar revealed that he has been dating his Pandya Store co-actor Alice Kaushik since April 2021. The chemistry of both is very much liked by the fans on-screen as well as off-screen.

This year again, baseless reports started coming about their relationship, due to which Kanwar made this post. His message makes it clear that she does not need to prove the authenticity of his relationship, and it is not his business to repeatedly display his personal life for the media.

Kanwar’s bold move is a strong example of how any public figure has the right to set their boundaries and should not be judged by wild speculation.