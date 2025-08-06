Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin’s romantic dance with Sailee; celebrates her birthday

Udne Ki Aasha, the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) finally getting to know about Sachin’s (Kanwar Dhillon) dreadful past where he took a blame of pushing a fellow student and kid down the stairs, which resulted in him getting into a coma. The shocking act was not committed by Sachin, but was done by Tejas. However, Sachin took it upon himself, for which he was put into a juvenile home, away from his family. This notorious act had distanced Renuka from Sachin for life. Sailee, who overheard this truth, decided not to discuss it with Sachin for the sake of Renuka’s well-being.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin being happy about celebrating Sailee’s birthday. In the wee hours of the night, he will usher in her birthday in style. Sachin will hold a lamp in his hand and will dance around Sailee, wishing her on her birthday. Sachin and Sailee will break into a romantic dance, which will wake everyone in the house. They will come to the living room and witness their romantic dance. Sachin will get angry at them for disturbing their private moment, while Sailee will be embarrassed.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.