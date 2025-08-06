Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Nutan questions the wrong marriage of Jhanak; worried about Rishi’s absence

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Riya Sharma) carrying the guilt of ruining the lives of Aditi (Twinkle Arora) and Rishi (Arjit Taneja). She fell sick and could not open her eyes, breathe properly or even talk. Nutan and Parashar got tense seeing her bad state of affairs. They finally decided to take her to the hospital for treatment. Parashar called Dadabhai’s number and called him as Jhanak was not well.

The upcoming episode will see Dadabhai coming to the hospital to see Jhanak. The doctor will tell Parashar that Jhanak has severe congestion in her chest and is unable to breathe. He will ask them why they failed to bring her to the hospital early. They will tell them that Jhanak’s condition is very critical and that they will do all that can be done. Dadabhai will be worried and will tell the doctors not to worry about finances. Nutan will lament before all that she should not have allowed the forced marriage to happen. She will blame the wronged marriage as a reason for Jhanak to leave her. Also, Nutan will be worried over Jhanak’s future, and will question Dadabhai as to why Rishi, being her husband, did not come to meet her when she was unwell.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.