Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Vidya questions Abhira’s decision to move on; Anshuman craves to get Abhira’s love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) stopping himself from telling Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) the truth about Maira being Pookie. As we know, Dadisa threatened to kill herself if he revealed the truth to Abhira. Armaan held on to the secret but continued to feel heavy and guilty. Amidst this, Dadisa convinced Abhira to move on in life by accepting Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) as her life partner. She gave her consent with half a mind. We wrote about the engagement ceremony of Abhira and Anshuman happening.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira and Armaan weeping from within, even during the engagement. Vidya will question Abhira’s decision to move on in life and forget the love of her life. Abhira will feel guilty about the decision made. On the other hand, Armaan will feel empty and disheartened as he cannot stop Abhira from moving on. Anshuman will feel the pain and pressure within Abhira of moving on, and will crave for her genuine love.

How will the future of Armaan and Abhira pan out?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.