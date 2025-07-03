Simran Singh Joins ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi’ as Parallel Lead Post Leap

Star Plus’s popular show Advocate Anjali Awasthi has now reached a new turn. On 30 June 2025, the show took a generation leap and now the character’s name has been changed to “Aarti Anjali Awasthi”. After the leap, the story is now focused on Anjali and Aman’s daughter Aarti, who is also being played by actress Shritama Mitra.

The show aired on Star Plus on 8 August 2024. It is produced by Blues Productions. It initially featured Shritama Mitra as Anjali and Ankit Raizada as Aman. The special thing is that this show is a Hindi remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Geeta LLB.

With the leap, there has been another big twist in the story the entry of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak fame Simran Singh. Simran will now be seen in the role of parallel lead with Shritama in the show.

According to sources, Simran’s character will bring a new twist and freshness to the story of the show. The audience will now get to see a new track which will revolve around Aarti, and in which Simran’s entry will deepen both the drama and the emotion.

Simran Singh’s entry and this new story after the leap will bring a fresh experience for the audience, in which the journey of both mother and daughter will move forward together.

Now it will be interesting to see how much ‘Aarti Anjali Awasthi’ can connect with the audience with the new turn.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!