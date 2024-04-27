Exclusive: Marathi actress Megha Ghadge bags Sobo Films show Maati Se Bandhi Dor for Star Plus

Marathi actress Megha Ghadge will join the cast of Star Plus’ new show produced by Sobo Films. The show titled Maati Se Bandhi Dor, has Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt fame Ankit Gupta playing the lead. Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe will play the female lead.

The show is said to be the Hindi adaptation of a popular regional show. Sobo Films, as we know, has produced TV shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more. Sobo Films has the web series Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani which is airing presently, starring Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget and others in the main cast.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Raj Premi being part of the cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe to play the leads in Sobo Films’ next for Star Plus

Exclusive: Raj Premi joins the cast of Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe starrer Star Plus show

We now hear of the Marathi actress Megha Ghadge playing a crucial role.

We hear that the show has gone on floor and will be launched sometime in May.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.