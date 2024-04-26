Exclusive: Raj Premi joins the cast of Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe starrer Star Plus show

Seasoned actor Raj Premi who was lately seen in Dangal’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho on Star Bharat, has bagged the upcoming Star Plus show produced by Sobo Films.

This show will mark the return of popular actor Ankit Gupta of Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt fame as the lead. He will be sharing screen space with Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe, who has been roped in as the female lead on the show. We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to relay this exclusive news. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe to play the leads in Sobo Films’ next for Star Plus

The show is tentatively titled Na Tu Jaano Na Hum. This is said to be the Hindi adaptation of a popular regional show. Sobo Films, as we know, has produced TV shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more. Sobo Films has the web series Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani which is airing presently, starring Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget and others in the main cast.

As per a reliable source, “Raj Premi has been roped in to play a father’s role in the show.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

