Exclusive: Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe to play the leads in Sobo Films’ next for Star Plus

Star Plus is all set for the launch of Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show Udne Ki Aasha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora as leads. The expectations are high for this show, which focuses on the lives of Sachin and Sailee. There has been another show, which is being made by Sobo Films that has been talked about, for Star Plus. Initially, Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan was to play the lead of the show. And as per reports, Shivangi Khedkar was to play the female lead in the show. However, we at IWMBuzz.com have the confirmed news on the leads who have come on board the show. Udaariyaan fame actor Ankit Gupta is said to return to television as the lead of this show. Joining him will be Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe.

Yes, you heard it right!! Ankit Gupta, who was last seen in Junooniyatt has been roped in to play the male lead. Rutuja Bagwe is known for her Marathi shows Hya Gojirwanya Gharat, Swamini, Mangalsutra, Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta. She has been roped in to play the female lead on the show.

The show is now tentatively titled Na Tu Jaano Na Hum. This is said to be the Hindi adaptation of a popular regional show. Sobo Films, as we know, has produced TV shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more. Sobo Films has the web series Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani launching soon, which stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget and others in the main cast.

