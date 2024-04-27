IPL is a big exciting party for cricket fans all over the world: Angad Hasija

Actor Angad Hasija who is presently seen in the role of Abhiraj in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is an avid follower of IPL cricket. Here we have him talk about his favourite teams in this year’s IPL.

Read on.

How excited do you get with the annual cricketing extravaganza IPL?

The IPL is like a big, exciting party for cricket fans all around the world. People love it because there are lots of thrilling games, famous players on the teams, and a really fun atmosphere.

Your favourite IPL moment will be.

The 2019 IPL final witnessed a showdown of giants as Mumbai Indians squared off against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians clinched their fourth IPL title in the thrilling encounter. That will remain my favourite moment.

Who is the best Captain in this year’s IPL?

Pat Cummins

The teams you look forward to make it to the Playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Who according to you is the likely top 2 teams to reach the Finale of IPL this season?

RR and CSK – RR have continued to top the IPL team rankings. Though CSK has lost a few games, they will bounce back.

Which team are you rooting for this year to win the tournament?

I have been supporting CSK

Are there any players you miss seeing in IPL now?

Sachin for sure and Suresh Raina as he was an all-rounder.